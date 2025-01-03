Know fruits to avoid in winter and their effects

1. Watermelon

Watermelon is a hydrating fruit that works best in summer due to its cooling effect. Consuming watermelon in winter can lower body temperature, which may lead to discomfort and aggravate cold or respiratory issues.

2. Cantaloupe (Musk melon)

Similar to watermelon, cantaloupe has high water content and cooling properties, making it unsuitable for winter. It may disrupt digestion and contribute to chills when consumed in colder months.

3. Bananas

Bananas are a nutrient-rich fruit but have a tendency to increase mucus production. Health organisations recommend limiting banana intake in winter, especially for those prone to colds, coughs, or respiratory problems.

4. Citrus fruits in excess

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, but their acidic nature can irritate the throat if consumed excessively in winter.

5. Pineapple

Pineapple contains bromelain, which can thin mucus and offer some health benefits. However, its cooling properties and acidic nature may irritate the throat, especially in colder weather.

6. Papaya

While papaya is nutritious, it’s considered a “cooling” fruit in traditional medicine systems. Consuming it in winter might lower body temperature and aggravate cold-related symptoms.

7. Guava

Guava is a fibre-rich fruit but may cause sore throats in winter due to its slightly rough texture and cooling properties. Proper washing and moderation can reduce this risk.

8. Grapes

Grapes, especially when not fresh, can increase the risk of respiratory infections in winter. Their high sugar content can also contribute to mucus production. Opt for fresh, high-quality grapes if you choose to consume them.