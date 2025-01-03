South Central Railway announces six special trains: Full list

Chennai: South Central Railway has announced the operation of six special trains. These trains were announced to manage the extra rush during the Sankranti festival season.

The first special service, Train No. 07653, will run from Kacheguda to Kakinada Town, departing at 20:30 and arriving at 08:00 the following day. It will operate on 09.01.2025 and 11.01.2025, with two trips. The return service, Train No. 07654, will depart from Kakinada Town at 17:10 and reach Kacheguda at 04:30 the next day. This service will run on 10.01.2025 and 12.01.2025, also with two trips.

In addition, Train No. 07023 will run from Hyderabad to Kakinada Town, departing at 18:30 and arriving at 07:10 the following day on 10.01.2025. It will operate once. The return journey, Train No. 07024, will depart from Kakinada Town at 20:00 and arrive in Hyderabad at 08:30 the next day on 11.01.2025. This service will also run once.

The special trains will make multiple stops across key stations. Train No. 07653 and 07654, the Kacheguda – Kakinada Town – Kacheguda special trains, will halt at Malkajgiri, Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot stations in both directions.

Meanwhile, Train No. 07023 and 07024, the Hyderabad – Kakinada Town – Hyderabad special trains, will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Anaparthi, and Samalkot stations in both directions.

These special trains will be equipped with 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class, and General Second Sitting coaches.