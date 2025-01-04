4 killed in road accident due to dense fog

Hisar: In a tragic incident, at least four people lost their lives in road accident in Haryana’s Hisar district on Saturday. The accident was caused due to low visibility caused by dense fog that enveloped the region in the early hours.

The Hisar accident occurred shortly after another major road mishap in Punjab on the Bathinda-Dabwali road, which was also caused by dense fog. A collision between a private passenger bus and a truck left at least 15 people injured.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Both Punjab and Haryana have been experiencing thick fog for the past few days, resulting in dangerously reduced visibility.

The thick fog caused major delays at Indira Gandhi International Airport, where the Runway Visual Range (RVR) was recorded between 100-250 meters, leading to Category III conditions. More than 400 flights were delayed, and several were diverted due to the fog. In addition, 81 trains were delayed as the dense fog hindered rail travel.