Bajaj discontinues three models in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Bajaj has discontinued three motorcycles. The brand withdrew its Platina 110 ABS, CT125X and the Pulsar F250. All these introduced in the last four years, have been seeing slow sales for some time.

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 has a bigger 249 cc single-cylinder engine . The Bajaj CT125X was launched as the rugged version of the CT110X. The bike offered high fuel efficiency numbers. It came with a 124.4 cc single-cylinder engine tuned to produce 10 bhp of power and 11 Nm of peak torque. All of this at a starting price of Rs 71,354 (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Indian Railways announces changes in train services: List of affected trains

The Platina 110 ABS comes at a starting price of Rs 71,354 (ex-showroom). At heart, it has a 115.45 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 8.48 bhp of power and 9.81 Nm of peak torque.