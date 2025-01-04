Four soldiers killed, three injured as Army vehicle falls into gorge in Kashmir

Srinagar: Four soldiers died, and three others were injured after an Army truck carrying them lost control and rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore district on Saturday. The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the truck while trying to negotiate a sharp curve near the Sadar Koot Payen area in the district.

In a similar incident last month, five soldiers died and five others were injured after the truck they were travelling in plunged into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch. On November 4, 2024, an Army personnel died and another got injured after their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Rajouri district.