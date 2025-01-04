Homemade Nepali chukauni—a simple yet flavorful dish

Ingredients:

Potatoes: 4 medium-sized, boiled and peeled

Plain yogurt: 1.5 cups

Onion: 1 medium, finely sliced

Green chilies: 2-3, finely chopped

Fresh coriander leaves: 2 tablespoons, chopped

Garlic: 4-5 cloves, minced

Turmeric powder: 1/4 teaspoon

Cumin seeds: 1 teaspoon

Mustard seeds: 1/2 teaspoon

Fenugreek seeds (methi): 1/2 teaspoon

Dried red chilies: 2, broken into pieces

Mustard oil: 2 tablespoons (or any cooking oil)

Salt: To taste

Lemon juice: 1 tablespoon (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare the Potatoes:

Boil the potatoes until soft, peel, and cut them into medium-sized cubes. Let them cool.

Mix the Base:

In a large mixing bowl, whisk the yogurt until smooth. Add salt to taste and mix well.

Combine Potatoes and Onion:

Add the cubed potatoes and sliced onions to the yogurt. Mix gently to coat the potatoes evenly.

Prepare the Tempering:

Heat mustard oil in a small pan until it starts to smoke slightly.

Reduce the heat and add fenugreek seeds. Let them turn dark brown.

Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, and dried red chilies. Let the spices sizzle for a few seconds.

Add minced garlic and sauté until fragrant but not burnt.

Assemble the Dish:

Pour the hot tempering over the potato and yogurt mixture. Add the chopped green chilies and fresh coriander leaves. Mix gently to combine all flavors.

Optional Lemon Kick:

For an extra tangy flavor, squeeze in some fresh lemon juice.

Serve:

Serve chukauni at room temperature or slightly chilled as a side dish or salad. It pairs well with plain rice or flatbreads.