Homemade Nepali chukauni—a simple yet flavorful dish

Ingredients:
Potatoes: 4 medium-sized, boiled and peeled
Plain yogurt: 1.5 cups
Onion: 1 medium, finely sliced
Green chilies: 2-3, finely chopped
Fresh coriander leaves: 2 tablespoons, chopped
Garlic: 4-5 cloves, minced
Turmeric powder: 1/4 teaspoon
Cumin seeds: 1 teaspoon
Mustard seeds: 1/2 teaspoon
Fenugreek seeds (methi): 1/2 teaspoon
Dried red chilies: 2, broken into pieces
Mustard oil: 2 tablespoons (or any cooking oil)
Salt: To taste
Lemon juice: 1 tablespoon (optional)
Instructions:
Prepare the Potatoes:
Boil the potatoes until soft, peel, and cut them into medium-sized cubes. Let them cool.
Mix the Base:
In a large mixing bowl, whisk the yogurt until smooth. Add salt to taste and mix well.
Combine Potatoes and Onion:
Add the cubed potatoes and sliced onions to the yogurt. Mix gently to coat the potatoes evenly.
Prepare the Tempering:
Heat mustard oil in a small pan until it starts to smoke slightly.
Reduce the heat and add fenugreek seeds. Let them turn dark brown.
Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, and dried red chilies. Let the spices sizzle for a few seconds.
Add minced garlic and sauté until fragrant but not burnt.
Assemble the Dish:
Pour the hot tempering over the potato and yogurt mixture. Add the chopped green chilies and fresh coriander leaves. Mix gently to combine all flavors.
Optional Lemon Kick:
For an extra tangy flavor, squeeze in some fresh lemon juice.
Serve:
Serve chukauni at room temperature or slightly chilled as a side dish or salad. It pairs well with plain rice or flatbreads.
