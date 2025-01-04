Moderate intensity earthquake hits Ethiopia

Adis Ababa: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Ethiopia. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquake’s epicenter was located 142 km east of the capital, Addis Ababa, and was at a shallow depth of 10 km .

The same area was rocked by a magnitude 5.5 quake on Friday and a series of more than 30 smaller temblors in the past week.

Earlier a volcanic eruption was reported at Ethiopia’s central Mount Dofan. The region has recently experienced frequent minor tremors. These frequent tremors have raised concern over a potential major disaster, especially in the Awash Fentale region, which is approximately 142 miles (230 kilometres) from Addis Ababa. In recent weeks, the region has experienced more than a dozen minor earthquakes.