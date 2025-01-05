Four Naxals killed, one police officer dies in Chhattisgarh operation

Security forces conducted an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad region on Saturday evening, resulting in the elimination of four Naxals. The joint effort, involving the police, District Reserve Guards (DRGs), and the Special Task Force (STF), also led to the recovery of automatic weapons, including AK-47s and self-loading rifles.

The operation, however, came at a cost as DRG head constable Sannu Karam tragically lost his life during the gunfight. The offensive was part of an ongoing mission to weaken Naxal networks in the region, which has seen significant action against insurgents in recent months.

Abujhmad, known for its dense forests and inaccessible terrain, has long been a Naxal stronghold, straddling the Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. Security forces have made notable progress, eliminating nearly 100 Naxals in 2024 alone, including 31 in a major October operation. The recent action underscores the ongoing commitment to curbing Naxal influence in the area.