Tomato, Onion Prices Drop in Chennai Market – Latest Rates Here

Vegetable prices, including tomatoes and onions, have seen significant fluctuations recently, with cold weather impacting crop yields and pushing prices up. Tomatoes and onions peaked at Rs 100 and Rs 120 per kg, respectively, causing concern among consumers. To mitigate the impact, the government intervened by providing subsidized sales, although accessibility to these discounted rates remained limited.

Tomato prices have since dropped significantly, thanks to an improved supply. Currently, tomatoes are available at Rs 10-15 per kg, with special deals like 4 kg for Rs 50 in some markets. Onion prices have also eased, now ranging between Rs 35-50 per kg. These changes come as a relief to consumers who had been struggling with the high cost of essential vegetables.

At the Koyambedu market in Chennai, prices for other vegetables such as okra, cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower have also stabilized. A detailed price list highlights the reduced costs of staple produce, reflecting improved supply conditions and favorable market trends.