Ather Energy launches new electric scooter range in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy launched the 2025 Ather 450 range in the Indian markets, The new electric scooters is offered at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). The 450 range-topping variant, the Ather 450 Apex, now comes at Rs 1,99,999 (ex-showroom, inclusive of Pro Pack).

Below are the variant-wise 2025 Ather 450 prices (ex-showroom):

2025 Ather 450S – Rs 1,29,999

2025 Ather 450X 2.9kWh – Rs 1,46,999

2025 Ather 450X 3.7kWh – Rs 1,56,999

2025 450 Apex – Rs 1,99,999 (with Pro Pack)

The 2025 Ather 450X and Ather 450 Apex models have multi-mode traction control. The new feature will prevent the scooter from slipping on low-friction surfaces. The traction control system works under slippery conditions to synchronise the rear wheel speed with the front, ensuring better stability.

Riders can select from three distinct modes — Rain Mode, Road Mode and Rally Mode. Ather has introduced multi-compound tyres developed with MRF on the 2025 Ather 450.

Also Read: LG unveils world’s first foldable 5K2K OLED gaming monitor: Details

The updated 450 X now offers a true range of 130 km (IDC range 161 km) with the 3.7 kWh battery and 105 km (IDC range 126 km) with the 2.9 kWh battery on a single charge.

The Ather 450S with the 2.9kWh battery offers a true single-charge range of 105 km (IDC range 122 km). The Ather 450 Apex now claims a real-world range of 130 km (IDC range of 157 km) on a single charge. In addition, the 450 X with the 2.9 kWh battery pack will now be bundled with the Ather Duo wall charger, bringing the charging time from 0-80% to 3 hrs.

Ather’s recently launched smart helmet called Halo will now be offered as standard with the 450 Apex. Moreover, all three battery-powered scooters in the Ather 450 range will now be covered under the new Eight70 warranty which offers coverage for up to 8 years or 80,000 km, whichever comes first, and 70% battery health assurance up to 8 years.

The 2025 Ather 450 will be powered by AtherStack 6, the latest version of Ather’s software engine, which has a host of features such as Google Maps, Alexa, WhatsApp notification on the dashboard, ‘Ping My Scooter’ for location, and Live location sharing.