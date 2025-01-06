Goddess Saraswati mantras to chant for academic excellence

The Hindu Goddess Saraswati is known as the mother of Vedas and of knowledge, music, craft, wisdom, arts, and auspiciousness. It is believed that appeasing Saraswati will remove all the obstacles that one will encounter during his or her career or education. Saraswati is known by different names, such as Vak Devi, the goddess of speech, and Sakala Kaladhistatri, goddess bestowing all the arts.
1. Bija Mantra of Saraswati
Aum Aing Saraswathye Namah Aum
Meaning: Salutations to Goddess Saraswati
2. Vidya Saraswati Mantra for students: This sloka is found to improve memory, power and concentration in studies.
Saraswati Namasthubhyam
Varade Kamarupini
Vidhyarambam Karishyami
Siddhir Bavathume Sadha
3. Saraswati Vandana
Yaa Kundendu tushaara haaradhavalaa,
Yaa shubhravastraavritha
Yaa veenavara dandamanditakara,
aa shwetha padmaasana
Yaa brahmaachyutha shankara
prabhritibhir Devaisadaa Vanditha
Saa Maam Paatu Saraswatee
Bhagavatee Nihshesha jaadyaapahaa
Meaning: May the Goddess Saraswati protect me. She is fair like the jasmine-colored moon, and whose pure white garland is like frosty dew drops. She is adorned in radiant white attire, on whose beautiful armrests the veena, and whose throne is a white lotus. She is surrounded and respected by the Gods. Please remove my weariness, sluggishness, and ignorance.
4. Maha Saraswati Mantra
Om Aing Maha Saraswatyai Namah
Meaning: Salutations to Goddess Maha Saraswati
5. Saraswati Mantra
Shuklaam Brahmvichaar
Saar Paramaadyaam Jagadvyaapineem Veennaa Pushtak
Dhaarinneebhamay Daam
Jaad Yaapandhkaaraapahaam
Haste Sfatik Maalikaam Vidhateem
Paramaasane Sansthitaam Vande Taam
Parameshwareem Bhagwateem Buddhi Pradaam Shaaradaam.
Meaning: I plead to Goddess Saraswati who is fair in color, the first and foremost divine energy, who is present in the world in the form of knowledge, who wields a Veena, Vedas, Sfatik rosary in her hands and one of whose hands is raised in blessing. She is the one who is capable of eliminating ignorance and bestow intelligence.
6. Maha Saraswati Mantra: This simple mantra is mainly used by students to make learning easy.
Om Aim Hrim Kleem Maha Saraswati Devaya Namaha
7. Saraswati Mantra for Success in Education and Career
Om Vageeshwaryae Vidmahe Vagwadeenyae
Dhimahe Tannah Saraswati Prachodayat
This mantra is also known as Gayathri of Saraswati
Also Read: Kumbh Mela 2025: Famous temples in Prayagraj
8. Saraswati Mantra
Saraswati Mahabhage
Vidye Kamalalochane
Vishwaroope Vishaalaakshi
Vidyam dehi namosthuthe
Meaning: Oh great Goddess Saraswati, the lotus-eyed personified knowledge. Oh, I request you to shower me with all the powers and glories of all knowledge that exist. She has large eyes, taking the form of the whole universe.
9. Saraswati Mantra for Acquiring Knowledge
Vad Vad Vaagwaadinee Swaha
10. Saraswati Mantra for Enhancing Intelligence
Om Aing Hreeng Shreeng Vaagdevyai Saraswatyai Namah
11. Saraswati Mantra for Wealth and Knowledge
Om Arham Mukha Kamal Vaasinee
Paapaatma Kshayam Kaari
Vad Vad Vaagwaadinee Saraswati
Aing Hreeng Namah Swaaha
12. Saraswati Ashtakshara Mantra: This mantra comprises of the 12 names of Goddess Saraswati and it is advised that all knowledge seekers should practice it, to gain high and pure knowledge.
Pratham Bharti naam
Dwitaya tu Saraswati
Trutiya Sharda Devi
Chaturth Hansavahini
Pancham Jagatikhayata
Shasth Maheshwari tatha
Saptham tu Kaumari
Astham Bhramacharini
Navam Vidhyadhatrini l Dasham Vardayini
Ekadasham Rudraghanta
Dwadasham Bhuneshwari
Atani Dwadsho Naamami
Y Patcchrnuyaadpi
Nach Vidhna Bhav Taysa Mantra Siddhiker Tatha
Post Your Comments