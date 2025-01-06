Goddess Saraswati mantras to chant for academic excellence

The Hindu Goddess Saraswati is known as the mother of Vedas and of knowledge, music, craft, wisdom, arts, and auspiciousness. It is believed that appeasing Saraswati will remove all the obstacles that one will encounter during his or her career or education. Saraswati is known by different names, such as Vak Devi, the goddess of speech, and Sakala Kaladhistatri, goddess bestowing all the arts.

1. Bija Mantra of Saraswati

Aum Aing Saraswathye Namah Aum

Meaning: Salutations to Goddess Saraswati

2. Vidya Saraswati Mantra for students: This sloka is found to improve memory, power and concentration in studies.

Saraswati Namasthubhyam

Varade Kamarupini

Vidhyarambam Karishyami

Siddhir Bavathume Sadha

3. Saraswati Vandana

Yaa Kundendu tushaara haaradhavalaa,

Yaa shubhravastraavritha

Yaa veenavara dandamanditakara,

aa shwetha padmaasana

Yaa brahmaachyutha shankara

prabhritibhir Devaisadaa Vanditha

Saa Maam Paatu Saraswatee

Bhagavatee Nihshesha jaadyaapahaa

Meaning: May the Goddess Saraswati protect me. She is fair like the jasmine-colored moon, and whose pure white garland is like frosty dew drops. She is adorned in radiant white attire, on whose beautiful armrests the veena, and whose throne is a white lotus. She is surrounded and respected by the Gods. Please remove my weariness, sluggishness, and ignorance.

4. Maha Saraswati Mantra

Om Aing Maha Saraswatyai Namah

Meaning: Salutations to Goddess Maha Saraswati

5. Saraswati Mantra

Shuklaam Brahmvichaar

Saar Paramaadyaam Jagadvyaapineem Veennaa Pushtak

Dhaarinneebhamay Daam

Jaad Yaapandhkaaraapahaam

Haste Sfatik Maalikaam Vidhateem

Paramaasane Sansthitaam Vande Taam

Parameshwareem Bhagwateem Buddhi Pradaam Shaaradaam.

Meaning: I plead to Goddess Saraswati who is fair in color, the first and foremost divine energy, who is present in the world in the form of knowledge, who wields a Veena, Vedas, Sfatik rosary in her hands and one of whose hands is raised in blessing. She is the one who is capable of eliminating ignorance and bestow intelligence.

6. Maha Saraswati Mantra: This simple mantra is mainly used by students to make learning easy.

Om Aim Hrim Kleem Maha Saraswati Devaya Namaha

7. Saraswati Mantra for Success in Education and Career

Om Vageeshwaryae Vidmahe Vagwadeenyae

Dhimahe Tannah Saraswati Prachodayat

This mantra is also known as Gayathri of Saraswati

Also Read: Kumbh Mela 2025: Famous temples in Prayagraj

8. Saraswati Mantra

Saraswati Mahabhage

Vidye Kamalalochane

Vishwaroope Vishaalaakshi

Vidyam dehi namosthuthe

Meaning: Oh great Goddess Saraswati, the lotus-eyed personified knowledge. Oh, I request you to shower me with all the powers and glories of all knowledge that exist. She has large eyes, taking the form of the whole universe.

9. Saraswati Mantra for Acquiring Knowledge

Vad Vad Vaagwaadinee Swaha

10. Saraswati Mantra for Enhancing Intelligence

Om Aing Hreeng Shreeng Vaagdevyai Saraswatyai Namah

11. Saraswati Mantra for Wealth and Knowledge

Om Arham Mukha Kamal Vaasinee

Paapaatma Kshayam Kaari

Vad Vad Vaagwaadinee Saraswati

Aing Hreeng Namah Swaaha

12. Saraswati Ashtakshara Mantra: This mantra comprises of the 12 names of Goddess Saraswati and it is advised that all knowledge seekers should practice it, to gain high and pure knowledge.

Pratham Bharti naam

Dwitaya tu Saraswati

Trutiya Sharda Devi

Chaturth Hansavahini

Pancham Jagatikhayata

Shasth Maheshwari tatha

Saptham tu Kaumari

Astham Bhramacharini

Navam Vidhyadhatrini l Dasham Vardayini

Ekadasham Rudraghanta

Dwadasham Bhuneshwari

Atani Dwadsho Naamami

Y Patcchrnuyaadpi

Nach Vidhna Bhav Taysa Mantra Siddhiker Tatha