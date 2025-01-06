Indian Cricket Schedule 2025: Complete List of Men’s and Women’s Matches with Dates and Venues

Mumbai: Indian cricket teams will have a busy schedule in 2025. The Indian men’s team has already started the year with a loss against Australia in Tests.
India will start first home series against England starting this month. India will play their Champions Trophy games in Dubai, followed by Indian Premier League from March to May.
India World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle begins with a five-match Test series against England in June. For women, they start the New Year with home series against Ireland, followed by Women’s Premier League. The U-19 women’s T20 World Cup starts on January while the senior women’s ODI World Cup is scheduled for September-October.
India men’s cricket schedule 2025:
Match Date Venue:
India vs England – 1st T20I January 22 Kolkata
India vs England – 2nd T20I January 25 Chennai
India vs England – 3rd T20I January 28 Rajkot
India vs England – 4th T20I January 31 Pune
India vs England – 5th T20I February 2 Mumbai
India vs England – 1st ODI February 6 Nagpur
India vs England – 2nd ODI February 9 Cuttack
India vs England – 3rd ODI February 12 Ahmedabad
India vs Bangladesh (CT) February 20 Dubai
India vs Pakistan (CT) February 23 Dubai
India vs New Zealand (CT) March 2 Dubai
Indian Premier League 2025 March 14 – May 25 Pan India
England vs India – 1st Test June 20 – 24 Leeds
England vs India – 2nd Test July 2 – 6 Birmingham
England vs India – 3rd Test July 10 -14 Lord’s, London
England vs India – 4th Test July 23 – 27 Manchester
England vs India – 5th Test July 31 – August 4 The Oval, London
India tour of Bangladesh August (TBD) TBD
West Indies tour of India October (TBD) TBD
South Africa tour of India November-December (TBD) TBD
