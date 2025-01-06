Indian Cricket Schedule 2025: Complete List of Men’s and Women’s Matches with Dates and Venues

Mumbai: Indian cricket teams will have a busy schedule in 2025. The Indian men’s team has already started the year with a loss against Australia in Tests.

India will start first home series against England starting this month. India will play their Champions Trophy games in Dubai, followed by Indian Premier League from March to May.

India World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle begins with a five-match Test series against England in June. For women, they start the New Year with home series against Ireland, followed by Women’s Premier League. The U-19 women’s T20 World Cup starts on January while the senior women’s ODI World Cup is scheduled for September-October.

India men’s cricket schedule 2025:

Match Date Venue:

India vs England – 1st T20I January 22 Kolkata

India vs England – 2nd T20I January 25 Chennai

India vs England – 3rd T20I January 28 Rajkot

India vs England – 4th T20I January 31 Pune

India vs England – 5th T20I February 2 Mumbai

India vs England – 1st ODI February 6 Nagpur

India vs England – 2nd ODI February 9 Cuttack

India vs England – 3rd ODI February 12 Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh (CT) February 20 Dubai

India vs Pakistan (CT) February 23 Dubai

India vs New Zealand (CT) March 2 Dubai

Indian Premier League 2025 March 14 – May 25 Pan India

England vs India – 1st Test June 20 – 24 Leeds

England vs India – 2nd Test July 2 – 6 Birmingham

England vs India – 3rd Test July 10 -14 Lord’s, London

England vs India – 4th Test July 23 – 27 Manchester

England vs India – 5th Test July 31 – August 4 The Oval, London

India tour of Bangladesh August (TBD) TBD

West Indies tour of India October (TBD) TBD

South Africa tour of India November-December (TBD) TBD