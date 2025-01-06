Kumbh Mela 2025: Know all about Kila Ghat in Prayagraj

Lucknow: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to set to begin on January 13 with the Paush Purnima Snan and will end on February 26 with Maha Shivratri. Kumbh Mela is regarded as one of the biggest festivals in Hinduism. Maha Kumbh takes place once in 12 years. It will be celebrated at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, regarded as the confluence of the three holy rivers viz., Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is regarded as the world’s largest public gathering. Devotees taking sacred snans (baths) during some of the auspicious dates. Shahi Snan is a royal ritual that brings together saints and spiritual leaders for a ceremonial dip in the holy waters. There’s a belief that the festival’s immersion in the sacred waters cleanses sin and frees the individual from the infinite cycle of birth and death.

Kila Ghat is one of the major bathing ghats of Prayagraj. This ghat is near Akbar Fort. The best thing about Kila Ghat is that it is not crowded like other ghats located in Prayagraj.

Located near the magnificent Allahabad Fort, this ghat also has historical importance. It is believed that this ghat was used by the Mughal emperors for royal ceremonies and religious rituals.

The cheapest way to reach Kila Ghat in Varanasi is by rail. First of all, you have to reach Varanasi Junction Railway Station. However, you can get a taxi from any part of the city to reach Kila Ghat in Prayagraj. If you want, you can also take an auto-rickshaw or cycle rickshaw to reach here.