Kumbh Mela 2025: Know important ghats in Prayagraj

Lucknow: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to set to begin on January 13 with the Paush Purnima Snan and will end on February 26 with Maha Shivratri. Kumbh Mela is regarded as one of the biggest festivals in Hinduism. Maha Kumbh takes place once in 12 years. It will be celebrated at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, regarded as the confluence of the three holy rivers viz., Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is regarded as the world’s largest public gathering. Devotees taking sacred snans (baths) during some of the auspicious dates. Shahi Snan is a royal ritual that brings together saints and spiritual leaders for a ceremonial dip in the holy waters. There’s a belief that the festival’s immersion in the sacred waters cleanses sin and frees the individual from the infinite cycle of birth and death.

During this time, lakhs of devotees will come to Sangam city and take a holy bath. Apart from Sangam Ghat, crowds of devotees will also be seen at other major ghats during Maha Kumbh. Here are important ghats in Prayagraj.

Triveni Ghat

The most famous and sacred ghat of Prayagraj is the Triveni Ghat. This is where the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet. It is believed that taking a dip in this holy confluence washes away all sins and brings peace to the mind. In Hinduism, Sangam is considered the abode of the gods. It is believed that bathing here gives salvation.

Ram Ghat

Ram Ghats is mentioned in the epic Ramayana. Lord Rama is believed to have spent some time at these places during his exile. Various religious rituals, pujas and aartis are performed at these ghats. Bathing and worshipping at these ghats is believed to wash away sins and lead to salvation.

Arail Ghat

Arail Ghat is located near the Triveni Sangam, where the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati meet. In Hinduism, the Triveni Sangam is considered very sacred and bathing here is believed to bring salvation. The sanctity of Arail Ghat is associated with this Triveni Sangam. A large ashram and school have been established here by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, which is dedicated to yoga and meditation.

Lakshmi Ghat

The name Lakshmi Ghat itself tells that it is associated with Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that by worshipping at this ghat, Goddess Lakshmi is pleased and blesses the devotees with wealth, splendour and prosperity.

Dashashwamedh Ghat

This is one of the major ghats of Prayagraj. Its name is associated with the Ashwamedha Yagya, which was performed by King Bhagirath to bring Ganga to earth. It is believed that King Bhagirath performed the Ashwamedha Yagya on this ghat. A grand Ganga Aarti is organized here regularly.