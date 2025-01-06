Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slips down sharply

Mumbai: Indian stock market crashed on Monday. Indian equity benchmark indices -BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- decline over a percent each amid heavy selling across the board as reports of a new virus outbreak in China influenced investors. The BSE Sensex dropped 1,131.53 points or 1.43 to 78,091.58. The NSE Nifty 50 was down by 384.75 points or 1.6% to 23,620.

All of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red. Only 1 out of the 50 stocks in the Nifty 50 was in the green. Top gainers were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Titan Company. Top losers were Tata Steel, BPCL, Adani Enterprises, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Coal India. Stocks advanced on the BSE, were 756 as against 3,194 stocks that declined. 144 remain unchanged. Total stocks that were traded stood at 4,094. 366 stocks hit lower circuit, while 231 traded in upper circuit.

All the sectoral indices were trading lower, with Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metals, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Realty, Nifty Media falling the most. Nifty PSU Bank fell the most by 3.52%, reaching 6,386.25. This was followed by Nifty Metal which fell 2.95%, reaching 8,472.00, and Nifty Realty which fell 2.62%, reaching 1,017.75.

Broader markets also reeled under selling pressure as the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declined over 2% each.