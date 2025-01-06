US Advancing Civil Nuclear Cooperation with India: Jake Sullivan

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced a significant step in US-India civil nuclear cooperation, with the Biden administration removing long-standing regulatory barriers hindering collaboration between Indian nuclear entities and American companies. Speaking at IIT-Delhi, Sullivan highlighted the historical context of this partnership, first envisioned by former President George W. Bush and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh nearly 20 years ago. He emphasized the untapped potential for joint advancements in clean energy technologies, artificial intelligence, and energy innovation, stating the formal removal of restrictions would pave the way for deeper collaboration.

During his visit, Sullivan also reviewed progress in the US-India strategic partnership, including the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). Launched in May 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, iCET focuses on advancing joint efforts in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, and defense innovation. Sullivan held discussions with Indian NSA Ajit Doval, emphasizing transformative initiatives in semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced telecommunications, and defense space over the past year. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar commended Sullivan’s contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and noted the successful outcomes of their collaboration.

Sullivan’s visit coincides with growing defense cooperation between the two nations, highlighted by India’s $4 billion acquisition of Predator drones to bolster its military capabilities, particularly along its contested borders with China. This deal, involving 31 high-altitude drones capable of carrying advanced weaponry, reflects the deepening defense relationship. Sullivan, marking his last international trip as NSA, expressed confidence in the future of US-India partnerships, envisioning collaboration in cutting-edge technologies and space exploration as hallmarks of their shared achievements.