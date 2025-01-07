Delhi Cold Wave: Dense Fog Delays 25+ Trains

Delhi experienced a cold wave on Tuesday morning, accompanied by dense fog that blanketed the city and brought biting winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a temperature of 11.6°C at 5:30 a.m., with the day’s minimum temperature expected to drop to 8°C and a maximum of 19°C. The thick fog is forecasted to persist throughout the day, significantly reducing visibility and adding to the chilly conditions.

The heavy fog disrupted railway operations in Delhi, causing delays for over 25 trains, including the Poorva Express, Vikramshila Express, RJPB Tejas Express, Patalkot Express, and Mewar Express. This disruption has affected commuters and logistics across the region, as trains struggled to maintain schedules in the low-visibility conditions caused by the fog.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310 as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The city’s AQI has consistently been in this range for three consecutive days, despite the recent lifting of Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Stage I and II measures are still in effect to manage pollution levels, as forecasts from IMD and IITM indicate worsening air quality trends.