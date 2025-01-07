Delhi Elections 2025: Voting on Feb 5, Results on Feb 8

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, with voting set for February 5 and results to be declared on February 8. The polls for all 70 constituencies will take place in a single phase ahead of the term’s expiration on February 23, ensuring the timely formation of a new Assembly. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar highlighted 2024 as a significant year for electoral milestones, citing record voter participation in the Lok Sabha elections and successful polling in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Delhi Assembly elections will feature a three-way contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. AAP, led by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP hopes to reclaim power in the national capital. The Congress, though weakened in recent years, is preparing for a stronger fight, aiming to make an impactful comeback.

AAP first rose to power in 2013 with Congress’s support in a hung assembly, but Arvind Kejriwal resigned as Chief Minister after just 49 days, citing challenges in passing the Jan Lokpal Bill. The party bounced back strongly in the 2015 and 2020 elections, securing landslide victories with 67 and 62 seats, respectively, while the BJP remained in single digits and the Congress failed to win any seats. This election presents another opportunity for all parties to reshape the political landscape of Delhi.