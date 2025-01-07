Low intensity earthquake hits China hours after powerful shake

Beijing: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Luding county in China’s Sichuan province on Tuesday.

This earthquake struck the country hours after a powerful shake claimed the lives of at least 95 people and injured 130 in Tibet, China. The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the quake’s magnitude at 7.1, with an epicenter in the Tibet region at a depth of 10 kilometers, while China’s monitoring agency reported a slightly lower magnitude of 6.8.

Tremors were felt in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu some 400 km away. The quake was also felt Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan, and in the northern Indian state of Bihar which borders Nepal.