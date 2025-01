South Western Railway announces diversions, cancellations, and rescheduling of train services: Full list

Hyderabad: South Western Railway has announced adjustments to train services on specific dates in January and February 2025. The national transporter announced diversions, cancellations, and rescheduling of train services owing to an engineering block at Tolahunse, Davangere, Amaravathi Colony, and Kodaganur.

Diversion:

The Harihar–Hosapete Passenger (Train No. 06246) will be diverted via Harihar, Amaravathi Colony, and Teligi on January 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025, skipping regular stoppages at Davangere and Tolahunse.

Cancellations:

Hosapete–Harihar Passenger (Train No. 06245) scheduled for February 3, 2025, and the Harihar–Hosapete Passenger (Train No. 06246) scheduled for February 4, 2025, have been canceled for one day each.

Regulations Causing Delays:

Arsikere–SSS Hubballi Daily Express (Train No. 16213) will face regulations on its journeys on January 7 and 21, 2025, with a 75-minute delay en route, and on February 4, 2025, with a 60-minute delay.

Rescheduling of Services:

Harihar–Hosapete Passenger (Train No. 06246) departing from Harihar on February 11, 2025, will be rescheduled by 45 minutes.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their trains before traveling to avoid inconvenience.