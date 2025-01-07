Southern Railway announces changes in train services: Details

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced changes in the pattern of train services across various sections of the Chennai Division during January 2025. These changes were announced to facilitate Fixed Time Corridor Blocks for engineering works. The changes include full cancellations, partial cancellations, and rescheduling of select train services.

Full Cancellation of Train Services:

The following MEMU passenger trains will remain fully cancelled on specific dates:

Train No. 06417 Katpadi–Jolarpettai MEMU Pass (departure: 09:30 hrs) will be cancelled on January 6, 8, 10, 13, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, and 31.

Train No. 06418 Jolarpettai–Katpadi MEMU Pass (departure: 12:45 hrs) will be cancelled on the same dates.

Partial Cancellation and Short Termination:

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Train No. 06412 Erode–Jolarpettai Express Special (departure: 06:00 hrs) on January 27 and 28 will be partially cancelled between Tirupattur and Jolarpettai. The train will terminate at Tirupattur.

Partial Cancellation and Change in Origination:

Train No. 06411 Jolarpettai–Erode Express Special (departure: 15:10 hrs) on January 27 and 28 will be partially cancelled between Jolarpettai and Tirupattur. The service will commence from Tirupattur at 15:23 hrs.

Rescheduling of Train Services:

Train No. 22601 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Sainagar Shirdi Superfast Express (departure: 10:20 hrs) on January 8, 22, and 29 will be rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11:20 hrs and will be regulated for 40 minutes en route, resulting in a delay of one hour.