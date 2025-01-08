Asus unveils new ROG Zephyrus G-series laptops: Details

Mumbai: Asus has unveiled the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) alongside the ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025) at the Consumer Electronics Show (2025) in Los Angeles. The new ROG Zephyrus G-series boasts the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX laptop GPUs alongside next-generation processors from AMD and Intel. They will be available for purchase in the first quarter of this year starting in February.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 can be configured with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 laptop GPU. The ROG Zephyrus G16, on the other hand, can be equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. Both models support a maximum of 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 features a 16-inch OLED ROG Nebula display with 2.5K resolution and up to 240Hz refresh rate. The ROG Zephyrus G14 boasts a 14-inch OLED ROG Nebula display with up to 240Hz refresh rate, 3K resolution, and 0.2ms response time. Both displays pack 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, compatible with G-Sync and have Dolby Vision HDR support.

The cooling solution on the ROG Zephyrus G14 includes 47 percent thermal coverage. Meanwhile, the Zephyrus G16 uses an airflow-optimised chassis and liquid-metal thermal compound for thermal management. It utilises second-generation Arc Flow Fans.

Both the Asus Zephyrus G14 and G16 feature a CNC-milled aluminium chassis. The 2025 ROG Zephyrus G series offers Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. They pack 90Wh battery.