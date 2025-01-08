HP reveals new gaming laptop, gaming monitor and gaming mouse: Details

Mumbai: HP unveiled the Omen Max 16 gaming laptop, OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor and HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas.

HP Omen Max 16 price starts at $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,46,000) and will be available for purchase in the coming months. It is available in two colourways — Ceramic White and Shadow Black.Meanwhile, the HP Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor costs $749.99 (roughly Rs. 64,000) and can be purchased from the official brand website starting in April. The HP HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is expected to be available in March for a starting price of $119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,000) and the standard variant is priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 7,000).

With the HP Omen Max 16, customers can opt for either up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor or an AMD Ryzen AI 9 chip. Both models can be equipped with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs complement the chipset, powered by Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture.

Customers can opt for a front RGB light bar and a HyperX-inspired lattice-less, optional per-key RGB keyboard with the HP Omen Max 16 — both of which can be customised for different lighting effects via the Omen Light Studio.

HP says its new 32x Smart Gaming Monitor sports a 4K screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports consoles, laptops, desktops, peripherals, and Android smartphones, enabling users to switch between them. The company claims this product is its first offering which comes with built-in Google TV. It also allows direct streaming from the display for up to four platforms without the need for external hardware or software.

HP’s new Pulsefire Saga series mice comprise two models — HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse and HyperX Pulsefire Saga Gaming Mouse. Both models are equipped with interchangeable parts. With eight parts in the box, HP says gamers can customise the mice with up to 16 different combinations. The company also offers a 3D print file on Printables.com for creating custom variations at home.