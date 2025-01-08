Kumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways to operate special trains from these states: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate 13,000 trains over 50 days during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The special arrangements will include a mix of 10,000 regular trains and 3,000 special trains. Around 700 long-distance Mela Special Trains, and approximately 1,800 short-distance trains (covering distances of 200-300 kilometers) will operate during the event.

The national transporter has also announced , a special “Ring Rail” service. This service will circulate for pilgrims wishing to visit sacred locations like Chitrakoot, Banaras, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj itself. This unique train will operate in a circular route, starting from Prayagraj.

South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the operation of a special one-way Kumbh Mela Express. The train will depart from Bengaluru on January 8, 2025, and reach Prayagraj on January 10. Enroute, the Kumbh Mela Express will stop at several key stations, including Whitefield, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Sevagram, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, and Manikpur. The train will consist of 20 coaches, including 14 general second class, 4 sleeper coaches, and 2 luggage cum brake vans.

For pilgrims traveling from Himachal Pradesh, special trains will begin running from Una to Prayagraj starting January 17, 2025. The first train (04528) will depart from Una at 10:05 pm and arrive at Prayagraj’s Phaphamau Junction by 6:00 pm the next day. The return journey from Prayagraj to Una will also commence on January 18.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Sarasvati rivers in Prayagraj.