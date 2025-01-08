RJD’s Muslim appeasement policy is a threat to national unity, says critics

Patna: Political analysts and critics argue that the Muslim appeasement policy of The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by Lalu Prasad Yadav is a threat to national unity. RJD is long have been practicing prioritizing Muslim appeasement over national interests.

Bihar’s Seemanchal region of Bihar has witnessed a significant demographic shift. There is a sharp rise in the Muslim population in the region. This has led to a surge in Muslim-majority constituencies, with districts like Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, and Purnia being heavily influenced.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee hit record low against US dollar in early trade

This change has led to Critics argue that the RJD’s appeasement policy is a threat to national unity, drawing parallels with Bangladesh, where the Hindu population has declined drastically. Historian Gyanesh Kudasiya notes that the Hindu population in Bangladesh decreased from 42% at the time of Partition to 7.95% by 2022. The situation in Bihar raises important questions about the impact of vote-bank politics on national unity.

The RJD’s opposition to reforms like the citizenship amendment act (CAA) and its influence in disrupting Hindu religious events have further fueled apprehensions about the party’s bias.