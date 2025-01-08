Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- ended flat on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex settled at 78,141.06, down 58 points or 0.07 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 settled at 23,688.95 with losses of 19 points or 0.08 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,339 against 2,608 stocks that declined, and 99 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,046. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 142, and those that hit a 52-week low was 98. A total of 198 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 279 in the lower circuit.

28 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended lower. Top losers were Apollo Hospitals, Trent, Shriram Finance and Ultratech Cement. Top gainers were ONGC, TCS, Reliance Industries, ITC and Asian Paints.

Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 ended down 1.05 per cent at 56,270.60 , while Nifty Smallcap100, on the other hand, ended with losses of 1.65 per cent at 18,365.65.

Sectoral indices reflected varying trends. The Nifty Consumer Durables index led the losses, plunging 2.16 per cent. The Nifty Healthcare Index also struggled, declining 1.09 per cent, followed by Nifty Pharma, which slipped 0.94 per cent. Other notable losers included Nifty Financial Services, down 0.83 per cent, and Nifty PSU Bank, which dropped 0.79 per cent. On the positive side, Nifty IT emerged as the top gainer, rising 0.60 per cent. The Nifty FMCG index also ended in the green, gaining 0.44 per cent.