UAE authority announces schedule for release of first-semester grades for 2024-2025 academic year

Dubai: The Ministry of Education (MoE) in the UAE announced the schedule for releasing first-semester grades for the 2024-2025 academic year. The results for grades 1-4 will be available on Wednesday, January 8, while the results for grades 5-8 will be on Thursday, January 9.

Meanwhile, results for grades 9-12 will be released on Friday, January 10. Students and parents can access the grades through the electronic student portal starting at 10am on the respective days. Additionally, grade cards can be printed electronically from 8pm to 12am.