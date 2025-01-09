Centre Committed to Empowering Tribal Communities: Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, emphasized the Centre’s commitment to empowering and uplifting tribal communities, especially in the northeastern region. On a three-day visit to Aizawl, Mizoram, Uikey engaged with local officials to review development initiatives under the Tribal Affairs Ministry. He visited Mamit, Mizoram’s only aspirational district, to inspect progress under the Aspirational District Programme and interacted with both officials and tribal representatives about the ongoing development efforts.

During his visit to Mamit, Uikey highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on the upliftment of rural populations. He urged officials to ensure successful implementation of schemes targeting marginalized communities, emphasizing the need for improvements in education and healthcare to foster growth. Mamit district, with a population of over 100,000, has made significant strides in development, including achieving a literacy rate of 84.93% and securing Rs 19 crore in funding from NITI Aayog. It ranked 5th among aspirational districts nationwide.

Uikey also met with tribal leaders in Mamit, who shared their concerns about access to education, healthcare, and infrastructure. He assured them of the Centre’s ongoing support and emphasized the importance of grassroots involvement in development. Earlier, Uikey attended a meeting in Aizawl with the state’s ministers and senior officials, stressing that the Centre, under Modi’s leadership, is dedicated to the inclusive and equitable development of tribal communities, particularly in the northeastern states, and encouraged Mizoram to leverage available schemes for sustainable progress.