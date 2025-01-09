Inflow into equity mutual funds in India rose 14% in December

Mumbai: Inflow into equity mutual funds (MFs) recorded a 14 per cent jump in December. December 2024 recorded an inflow of Rs 41,155 crore in equity mutual funds. It was at Rs 35,943.4 crore in November 2024. This is a 14.49 per cent increase. Data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) revealed this.

Mid-cap MFs saw an inflow of Rs 5,093 crore in December, in comparison to Rs 4,883 crore in November. Whereas the large caps saw a marginal fall from Rs 2,547 crore in November to Rs 2,010 crore in December last year.

Also Read: Sony Honda Mobility launches Afeela 1 EV: Details

Inflow into small-cap mutual funds rose 13.5 per cent to Rs 4,667 crore in Decemebr. It was at Rs 4,111 crore in November. Flexi-cap mutual funds recorded an inflow of Rs 4,730 crore, lower than the November inflow of Rs 5,084 crore. Multi-cap schemes, on the other hand, saw an inflow of Rs 3,075.11 crore (lower than RS 3,626 in November). The major spike was seen in the inflow of sectoral/thematic funds, which saw a jump of 100 per cent to Rs 15,331 crore.