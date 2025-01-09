ISRO Delays SpaDeX Docking Again as Satellites Drift

ISRO has postponed a key docking operation in its Spadex mission due to an unexpected drift detected between two satellites. The docking, initially set for January 9th, required precise alignment to bring the satellites within 225 meters before making physical contact. However, after a scheduled non-visibility period, during which the satellites were out of communication range, their drift exceeded expectations. To ensure safety and optimal conditions, ISRO decided to delay the maneuver, confirming through its official handle that the satellites remain secure despite the setback.

Docking in space is a delicate process that demands extreme precision. The satellites must align perfectly and approach at controlled speeds to prevent collisions or damage. The drift could have been caused by factors such as minor inaccuracies in thruster firings or orbital dynamics. Attempting docking under such conditions posed significant risks, prompting ISRO to prioritize mission safety by postponing the operation. This delay highlights the complexities of orbital mechanics and the meticulous planning required for successful docking.

Moving forward, ISRO will analyze the drift’s cause, recalibrate the satellites, and reschedule the docking attempt. The Spadex mission is a crucial milestone, demonstrating capabilities for advanced operations like on-orbit servicing and modular spacecraft assembly. ISRO has assured the public that the satellites are safe and that delays like these are normal in space missions, where safety and mission success are paramount. A new docking schedule will be announced once all parameters are recalibrated.