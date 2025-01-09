Mahindra announces prices for new BE 6 and XEV 9E

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced two sub-brands for electric vehicles, BE and XEV. The automaker has officially revelaed 6E and 9E electric SUVs under the BE and XEV brands. The deliveries of the EV will begin in February 2025. Mahindra has now revealed the price details of the top models of BE 6 and XEV 9E . The former can be purchased at the starting price of Rs 18.9 lakh, while the top model goes up Rs 26.90 lakh. The latter cost Rs 30.50 lakh (all ex-showroom).

Interested customers will be able to pre-book both models from February 14, 2025. When it comes to the test drive, it will start on 14 January in selected cities that include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Banglore, Pune, and Chennai. For the customers staying in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Cochin, Coimbatore, Goa, Howrah, Indore,v Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Surat, Chandigarh, on 24 January 2025.

The BE 6 is available in both 59 kWh and kWh battery packs. These units are capable of delivering an ARAI-certified range between 535 to 682 km on a single charge respectively. These batteries can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in just 20 minutes, using a 175 kW DC fast charger.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz launches EQG 580 in India: Price, Features

The BE6E has a length of 4,371 mm and a ground clearance of 207 mm. It also offers a boot space of 455L along with 45L storage in frunk.The front fascia of the EV gets a strategically placed headlamp surrounded by the J-shaped DRLs. On the side, the SUV has a sleek appearance with flush door handles and a silhouette. Similarly, the rear end of the vehicle gets C-shaped tail lamps in the form of sleek lines which are connected by lights covering the width of the vehicle with an illuminated BE logo at the center.The highlight of the cabin is the presence of a two-spoke steering with an illuminated logo. Along with this, the brand has added a two-screen setup made of an digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen. The brand is also offering magnetic key fobs. To further uplift the feel, the glass roof of the EV, called the “infinity roof” by the brand gets illumination.

Other features include ventilated seats, wireless chargers, air purifiers, air quality indicators, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos, a facial recognition system, cooled console storage, and more. For safety, the brand is offering a suite of Level 2 plus ADAS features with five radars and one camera. The safety is further heightened by the Secure 360 system, which can be used to monitor vehicles using a phone. There are other features like airbags, TPMS, and more. In a first, the brand is offering autonomous parking.

The XEV 9E has been created on the INGLO platform and has been given both 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, delivering an ARAI-certified range between 542 km to 656 km on a single charge respectively. It generates a maximum power of 286 bhp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque.

The XEV 9e stands at 4,789 mm in length. It gets a ground clearance of around 207 mm and offers a frunk space of 195L. Meanwhile, the trunk of the vehicle has a 663L at its disposal.The cabin of the electric SUV has a three-screen setup covering 110 cm of the dashboard with a two-spoke wheel with an illuminated logo. The automaker is offering as many as 5 screens in the EV. The SUV also has features like an air purifier, sunroof with UV ray blocker, Harman Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos, HUD with augmented reality on the windscreen, 5G internet, connected car features, built-in Amazon Alexa, cooled console, 60:40 split seats in the second row, telescopic and tilt adjustment for steering, and more.

The brand is offering Level 2 plus ADAS safety features, Secure360 (a feature to monitor the vehicle using a mobile phone), and more. There are other features like six airbags, an electronic parking brake, TPMS, and a driver drowsiness system.