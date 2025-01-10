Mahakumbh 2025: AI-Enhanced Security with 2,750 CCTVs, 51,000 Police Deployed

The Yogi government has introduced advanced security measures for Mahakumbh 2025, integrating AI-driven technologies to ensure a safe and grand event. Over 2,750 AI-powered CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor activities in real-time and relay alerts directly to the control room. Alongside this, 37,000 police personnel and 14,000 home guards, supported by elite forces like NSG, ATS, and STF, are deployed to maintain law and order across the vast fairgrounds.

To enhance vigilance, 123 strategically placed watchtowers have been equipped with advanced surveillance tools, including binoculars and modern weapons. These towers, manned by snipers, police, and special forces, provide comprehensive oversight of critical areas like VIP Ghats, Bade Hanuman Temple, and the Akhara zone. Water Police and fire brigade teams remain on high alert to address any emergencies, ensuring seamless coordination and rapid response.

With an expected turnout of 45 crore devotees and visitors from around the world, security arrangements extend to all entry points and sensitive zones. The integration of 80 Video Monitoring Display (VMD) screens with AI surveillance ensures every activity is closely tracked. The deployment of cutting-edge technology and meticulous planning underscores the government’s commitment to a safe and successful Mahakumbh.