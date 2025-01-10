Stock Market: Indian equity indices fall for 3rd straight day

Mumbai: Indian equity markets declined for the third consecutive session. Indian benchmark equity indices- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- ended the week on a negative note on Friday. The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,378.91. The NSE Nifty50 settled lower at 23,431.50, shedding 95 points or 0.40 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 779 against 3,173 stocks that declined, and 93 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,045. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 99, and those that hit a 52-week low was 255. A total of 166 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 366 in the lower circuit.

36 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended lower. Top losers were Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharat Electronics and Ultratech Cement. Top gainers were TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Wipro and Infosys.

Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 ended 2.08 per cent lower at 54,585.75, Nifty Smallcap100, on the other hand, ended with losses of 2.61 per cent at 17,645.55.

Sectorally, Nifty IT was the only gainer, surging 3.44 per cent, while sectors like Media (down 3.59 per cent), Realty (down 2.77 per cent), PSU Bank (down 2.72 per cent), and Healthcare (down 2.21 per cent) faced significant declines. Metals and Financials also remained under pressure, reflecting bearish sentiment.