UAE Lottery: Expat wins Dh100,000

Dubai: The UAE Lottery announced the winner of Copper Cups Scratch Card. Rahul Joy has won Dh100,000. Hermanos, a Filipino expat also won the Lucky Chance raffle and grabbed Dh100,000.

The UAE Lottery offers a slew of cash prizes, with participants allowed to select their own lottery numbers or use the random generator. Operated by The Game LLC, it also has the option to buy scratch cards for prizes up to Dh1 million.

Also Read: Noise unveils new smart wearables: Details

According to details on The UAE Lottery website, prizes of up to Dh100,000 are paid directly into participants’ accounts. Bigger prizes must be claimed by contacting the lottery operator.

The grand prize of Dh100 million or the second prize of Dh1 million are not won by anybody. To win the grand prize of Dh100 million, players need to match the exact sequence of the winning combination.To win the second prize, players must match the first six numbers accurately. According to the company’s website, the odd of winning the jackpot is approximately 1 in 8.8 million.