World’s Most Powerful Passports Rankings 2025: Know India’s position

London: Henley has released its World Passport Rankings 2025. The Henley Passport Index provides ranking to all 199 passports, considering the number of destinations accessible visa-free with each. The World Passport Index is compiled by London-based advisory firm Henley & Partners based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Henley Passport Index 2025: Top 10 Passports in the World

S.no Country

1 Singapore

2 Japan

3 Finland

4 France

5 Germany

6 Italy

7 South Korea

8 Spain

9 Austria

10 Denmark

Singapore has reclaimed its position as the world’s most powerful passport in 2025, allowing its holders visa-free access to an impressive 195 destinations. Japan is in second place, granting access to 193 countries, while Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Spain share third place with access to 192 destinations.

Also Read: Gulf country revises eVisa facility for expatriates: Details

India has dropped five spots in the latest Henley Passport Index. India is now ranking 85th globally. The Indian passport currently allows visa-free access to just 57 countries.

In 2025, Pakistan and Yemen shared the 103rd position on the Henley Passport Index, both with visa-free access to only 33 countries. They are followed by Iraq (31 countries), Syria and (27 countries) and Afghanistan (26 countries).

The UAE now ranks 10th globally with access to 185 destinations, marking a remarkable ascent of 32 places since 2015. The United States has experienced a significant decline, dropping from second to ninth place over the past decade. Similarly, the British passport has also slipped from its previous top ranking in 2015 to fifth place. Canada has seen a decline as well, now sitting at seventh place after dropping three spots.