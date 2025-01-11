2025 Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF with OBD-2B for 2025.The Gixxer 150 is priced at Rs. 1.38 lakh while the Gixxer SF is priced at Rs. 1.47 lakh. The Gixxer and Gixxer SF now get three new colour options – Metallic Triton Blue/Pearl Glacier White, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Oort Gray/ Metallic Lush Green.

Both motorcycles continue to be powered by 149 cc BS6 engine, which delivers 13.6 hp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. On the feature front, both bikes come equipped with an LED headlamp and tail lamp, a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, and single-channel ABS. The hardware package is quite basic with a diamond-type chassis, 17-inch alloy wheels, telescopic forks, a monoshock, and a single disc brake at both ends.