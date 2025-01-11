CRPF Jawan Injured in Chhattisgarh IED Blast

A CRPF jawan was injured on Saturday in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites detonated. The incident occurred in the Mahadeo Ghat area during a morning area domination operation by the 196th battalion of the CRPF. According to officials, the blast was triggered when the jawan accidentally stepped on the pressure IED.

The injured jawan was immediately taken to the Bijapur district hospital for treatment. This follows a series of IED-related incidents in the region. On Friday, a villager was killed, and three others were injured in two separate IED explosions in neighboring Narayanpur district.

Earlier this month, on January 6, Naxalites carried out another IED attack in Bijapur district, targeting a vehicle. The blast claimed the lives of eight police personnel and a civilian driver, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by such attacks in the region.