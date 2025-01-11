DailyObjects introduces new power bank in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: DailyObjects launched its latest power bank for phones in India. Alongside current iPhone models and future Android smartphones, the power bank can also wirelessly deliver power to other compatible ecosystem devices such as smartwatches or TWS earbuds with the help of a magnetic-locking mechanism.

DailyObjects Loop price in India starts at Rs. 3,999. The power bank is offered in three capacities — 5,000mAh, 10,000mAh, and 20,000mAh. The latter variants are priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 7,499, respectively. It is available for purchase from the DailyObjects website in black and titanium colourways.

DailyObjects Loop supports the latest Qi2 wireless charging standard of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). It can deliver a maximum output of 20W (wired) and 15W (wireless). The power bank supports 15W MagSafe wireless charging which can charge an iPhone 16 to 25 percent in 22 minutes.

The power bank supports MagSafe and is compatible with the entire Apple ecosystem, as per the brand. This includes iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods — all of them charged wirelessly.

It is built with aerospace-grade aluminium. Select variants also come with a retractable stand for holding it upright. The power bank also comes with a small display which can be used to check the charge level and power delivery in real-time. Loop has a two-way USB Type-C port and supports a maximum input charge of 18W.