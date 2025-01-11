MHA to Hold Fresh Talks with Ladakh Leaders on January 15

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB) for fresh talks in New Delhi on January 15. The meeting, chaired by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, will include top MHA officials, Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan, chairpersons of Leh and Kargil Hill Councils, and the Advisor to Ladakh’s Lt. Governor. The talks will address a four-point agenda put forth by KDA and LAB, focusing on statehood for Ladakh, constitutional safeguards under the 6th Schedule, separate Lok Sabha seats for Kargil and Leh, and the establishment of a Public Service Commission.

KDA leader Sajjad Kargili expressed optimism about the meeting, emphasizing the growing sense of alienation in Ladakh due to the lack of democracy, safeguards, and employment opportunities since its transition to a Union Territory. He noted a breakthrough in the December meeting, where the central government agreed to reserve 95% of Group B and C jobs for Ladakh residents. LAB executive member Chering Dorje echoed these sentiments, stating that their delegation would continue to push for tangible outcomes aligned with their four-point agenda to address Ladakh’s unique challenges and protect its identity.

The joint agitation by KDA and LAB has gained widespread support, including from environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has staged hunger strikes to highlight the region’s demands. Following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories, initial celebrations in Leh were followed by growing concerns about Ladakh’s political and environmental future. This led to unified protests by Leh and Kargil groups to demand safeguards for Ladakh’s identity and fragile ecosystem, with demonstrations held in Ladakh, Jammu, and Delhi.