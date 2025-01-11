Mutual fund investment through SIP cross Rs 2.89 lakh crore in 2024

Mumbai: Mutual fund investors’ investment through the SIP (systematic investment plans) route touched Rs 2,89,227 crore in 2024. The highest inflow was recorded in December at Rs 26,459 crore. December also happened to be the 46th month of positive equity inflows with the first one in March 2021. The mutual fund industry’s net AUM stood at Rs 66.93 lakh crore as of December 2024.
Month SIP inflow ( ?crore)
Jan 18,838
Feb 19,187
March 19,271
April 20,371
May 20,904
June 21,262
July 23,332
Aug 23,547
Sep 24,509
Oct 25,323
Nov 25,320
Dec 26,459
Retail MF folios (which include equity, hybrid and solution-oriented schemes) hit an all-time high of 17,89,93,911 in December 2024 as compared to 17,54,84,468 in November 2024.
Retail AUM stood at Rs 39,91,313 crore for December 2024 as compared to an AUM of Rs 39,70,220 crore in November 2024. The number of SIP accounts stood at the highest ever at 10,32,02,796 in December 2024 as compared to 10,22,66,590 in November 2024.
