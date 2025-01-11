Mutual fund investment through SIP cross Rs 2.89 lakh crore in 2024

Mumbai: Mutual fund investors’ investment through the SIP (systematic investment plans) route touched Rs 2,89,227 crore in 2024. The highest inflow was recorded in December at Rs 26,459 crore. December also happened to be the 46th month of positive equity inflows with the first one in March 2021. The mutual fund industry’s net AUM stood at Rs 66.93 lakh crore as of December 2024.

Month SIP inflow ( ?crore)

Jan 18,838

Feb 19,187

March 19,271

April 20,371

May 20,904

June 21,262

July 23,332

Aug 23,547

Sep 24,509

Oct 25,323

Nov 25,320

Dec 26,459

Retail MF folios (which include equity, hybrid and solution-oriented schemes) hit an all-time high of 17,89,93,911 in December 2024 as compared to 17,54,84,468 in November 2024.

Retail AUM stood at Rs 39,91,313 crore for December 2024 as compared to an AUM of Rs 39,70,220 crore in November 2024. The number of SIP accounts stood at the highest ever at 10,32,02,796 in December 2024 as compared to 10,22,66,590 in November 2024.