South Western Railway announces partial cancellation, diversion of trains: Full list

Hubballi: South Western Railway has announced partial cancellation and diversion of several trains operating in the Castle Rock–Kulem section from January 17 to April 16, 2025. These changes were announced as part of ongoing track maintenance and safety-related work. This maintenance, scheduled to last for 90 days, will affect the operations of various express and weekly trains in the region.

Partial Cancellation of Trains:

Train No. 18047 Shalimar-Vasco Da Gama Express: Operating from January 16 to April 15, 2025, this train will be partially cancelled between SSS Hubballi and Vasco Da Gama stations, with a short-termination at SSS Hubballi.

Train No. 18048 Vasco Da Gama-Shalimar Express: Running from January 19 to April 18, 2025, this train will originate from SSS Hubballi instead of Vasco Da Gama, with partial cancellations between Vasco Da Gama and SSS Hubballi stations.

Train No. 17419/17021 Tirupati/Hyderabad-Vasco Da Gama Weekly Express: Scheduled for January 16, 23, 30; February 6, 13, 20, 27; March 6, 13, 20, 27; and April 3, 10, 2025, this train will be partially cancelled between SSS Hubballi and Vasco Da Gama, short-terminating at SSS Hubballi.

Train No. 17420/17022 Vasco Da Gama-Tirupati/Hyderabad Weekly Express: Running on January 17, 24, 31; February 7, 14, 21, 28; March 7, 14, 21, 28; and April 4, 11, 2025, this train will be partially cancelled between Vasco Da Gama and SSS Hubballi, with departures from SSS Hubballi.

Train No. 17039 Secunderabad-Vasco Da Gama Bi-weekly Express: Operating from January 17 to April 16, 2025, this train will be partially cancelled between SSS Hubballi and Vasco Da Gama stations, short-terminating at SSS Hubballi.

Train No. 17040 Vasco Da Gama-Secunderabad Bi-weekly Express: Running from January 18 to April 17, 2025, this train will originate from SSS Hubballi instead of Vasco Da Gama, with cancellations between Vasco Da Gama and SSS Hubballi stations.

Diversion of Trains:

Train No. 11097 Pune-Ernakulam Poorna Weekly Express: From January 18 to April 12, 2025, this train will be diverted via Pune, Panvel, Roha, and Madgaon stations, skipping its regular stops between Satara and Sanvordem stations.

Train No. 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Poorna Weekly Express: Running from January 20 to April 14, 2025, this train will be diverted to run via Madgaon, Roha, Panvel, and Pune, skipping stops between Sanvordem and Satara.

Train No. 17315 Vasco Da Gama-Velankanni Weekly Express: Scheduled from January 20 to April 14, 2025, this train will be diverted via Madgaon, Mangaluru Jn., Shoranur, and Erode, bypassing its regular stops between Sanvordem and Salem.

Train No. 17316 Velankanni-Vasco Da Gama Weekly Express: From January 21 to April 15, 2025, this train will be diverted via Erode, Shoranur, Mangaluru Jn., and Madgaon, skipping stops between Salem and Sanvordem.