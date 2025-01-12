Centre to Establish Permanent Weather Advisory Framework for Farmers

The government is working to create a permanent framework to continue the operations of district agrometeorological units (DAMUs), which were previously functioning on an ad-hoc basis before being shut down last year. These units played a vital role in providing weather-related information to farmers at the block level. The Ministry of Earth Sciences has emphasized that while the system functioned well, it should no longer be temporary and needs to be formalized with a stable structure to ensure its continued impact.

DAMUs were established under the Gramin Krishi Mausam Seva (GMSV) initiative in 2015 to offer tailored crop advisories to farmers. In 2018, the government expanded the program with the goal of setting up 530 district units, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 199 were completed. Although the system showed promise, the units faced challenges due to their temporary nature and reliance on contractual staff, leading to concerns about the quality of forecasts.

In response to the closure of DAMUs and the resulting disruption for farmers, the Ministry of Earth Sciences has been advocating for their revival, seeking to establish a more permanent structure. This includes collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and discussions with the Prime Minister’s Office. DAMU employees argue that their services have been instrumental in helping farmers adapt to climate change, reduce losses, and improve resilience, particularly by offering timely weather advisories under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.