ISRO’s Satellites Close to 3m in Space Docking Trial

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that its two satellites launched for the SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) mission successfully approached each other to within three meters in a trial attempt for docking. The mission involves a Chaser satellite docking with a Target satellite while both orbit approximately 70 kilometers above Earth. ISRO stated that both satellites are functioning well and that further analysis of data will precede the docking process. The trial began with the satellites 1.5 kilometers apart and saw their separation gradually reduced to 15 meters and then 3 meters over the weekend.

Launched on December 30 via the PSLV C60 rocket from Sriharikota, the mission has faced delays, with initial docking attempts postponed twice for additional ground simulations. During a subsequent trial on January 7, the Chaser satellite’s movement toward the Target faced unexpected drift, necessitating adjustments. The SpaDeX mission aims to demonstrate advanced docking technologies, including the transfer of electric power between docked satellites, which are critical for future projects like India’s Moon missions, sample return missions, and the development of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

If successful, SpaDeX will position India as the fourth nation to achieve space docking, joining the ranks of NASA, Russia’s ROSCOSMOS, and China. NASA pioneered docking technology in the 1960s during the Gemini program, which later supported Apollo missions to the Moon and continues to be vital for the International Space Station. Russia demonstrated similar capabilities with its Soyuz and Apollo dockings, showcasing international cooperation, while China achieved docking milestones with its Tiangong program. These advancements underscore the importance of docking technology in global space exploration.