Mumbai-Ahmedabad Rail Corridor to Feature 100% Green Buildings

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, spanning 508 kilometers with 12 stations, will feature 100% green building designs, as confirmed by Railway Ministry officials. Construction is progressing, with the first bullet train expected to become operational by 2026, though slight delays could push the timeline to mid-2027. Each station’s architecture will reflect the cultural identity of its respective city, fostering a strong community connection and instilling local pride in the project.

The stations are planned as integrated transport hubs, providing seamless connectivity to other transit modes such as metros, buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws. The designs include modern architectural facades, state-of-the-art finishes, and sustainability-focused features. These green elements comprise water-efficient fixtures, eco-friendly construction materials, energy-saving lighting, and integrated multimodal transport systems to enhance functionality and environmental efficiency.

Energy conservation will be prioritized through both passive and active measures. Solar panels will be installed on station rooftops to reduce energy usage, while large windows will maximize natural light and ventilation, cutting down the need for artificial lighting and air conditioning. These initiatives aim to create sustainable, energy-efficient hubs that align with the corridor’s eco-friendly goals.