PM Modi: Youth Power Will Drive India’s Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the transformative power of India’s youth in making the country a developed nation during the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’ on National Youth Day. He asserted that India’s young population is a driving force for achieving economic, social, cultural, and strategic empowerment. Modi highlighted milestones such as India’s progress toward ethanol blending targets, manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines, and becoming open defecation-free, attributing these successes to ambitious goal-setting and collective effort. He reiterated that the vision of a developed India, or ‘Viksit Bharat,’ is a shared responsibility between the government and the youth.

Modi called for active youth participation, stressing their ideas would shape policies and propel India forward during its “Amrit Kaal,” the 25 years leading to 2047. Drawing parallels with the US and Singapore’s historical transformations, he urged young leaders to aim high and work relentlessly to achieve India’s aspirations, including becoming a $10 trillion economy and hosting the Olympics. The prime minister expressed unwavering faith in the youth, inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s belief in their potential to address challenges and lead change.

During the event, Modi engaged with over 3,000 young leaders, listening to their ideas and watching presentations on issues like sustainable development, technology in agriculture, and fostering India as a manufacturing hub. He also shared his insights and spent hours interacting with them, underscoring the government’s commitment to empowering young citizens to shape India’s future. The dialogue is part of an initiative to bring youth without political affiliations into governance and policymaking.