‘Thiruvabharanam’ Procession Begins Journey to Sabarimala

The annual ceremonial procession carrying the “Thiruvabharanam,” the sacred jewelry of Lord Ayyappa, commenced from the Srambickal Palace in Pandalam to Sabarimala on Sunday. These auspicious jewels will be adorned on the deity during the ‘Makaravilakku’ festival on January 14. In keeping with tradition, the jewels were first shifted from the palace’s strong room to the nearby Valiyakoickal Sastha temple, where a large number of devotees gathered for darshan and prayers. After rituals and poojas, the sacred ornaments were placed in wooden boxes for the journey.

A dedicated group of bearers, accompanied by representatives of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and throngs of devotees, is carrying the boxes on foot to Sabarimala. The three-day journey will include stops at various temples along the way, where the procession will receive a warm welcome from devotees. The “Thiruvabharana ghoshayathra” is steeped in tradition, with chants of “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa” echoing throughout the route as the procession advances toward the Sannidhanam (temple complex).

The procession is expected to arrive at Sabarimala on January 14 evening. The temple’s head priest (tantri) and chief priest (melsanthi) will adorn the deity with the sacred jewels before the ‘deeparadhana’ ritual that day. The state government has arranged heavy security for the procession to ensure the safety of the sacred items and the accompanying devotees.