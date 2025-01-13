Amazfit launches new smartwatch: Price, Features

Mumbai: Amazfit Active 2 was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (2025) in Los Angeles. Amazfit Active 2 price in the US starts at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,600) for the version with a silicone strap, while the variant with a genuine leather strap is marked at $129.99 (roughly Rs. 11,100). The smartwatch will be available for purchase in select global markets outside the US in February.

The Amazfit Active 2 sports a 1.32-inch circular AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and a 353ppi pixel density. The premium version has sapphire glass, while the standard model has 2.5D tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating.

Amazfit Active 2 is equipped with a BioTracker 6.0 PPG biosensor. Alongside heart rate, the smartwatch tracks blood-oxygen saturation, stress level, and skin temperature 24 hours and readiness scores and insights. It can offer several health reminders including abnormally high and low heart rates, low blood oxygen and high stress levels. It is also said to prompt users to perform stress-reducing breathing exercises and tracks menstrual cycles as well.

The Amazfit Active 2 comes with 164 preset workout modes including HYROX Race and smart Strength Training modes. The wearable is compatible with Zepp Coach, Zepp App, and third-party apps like Strava, Adidas Running, Google Fit, Apple Health and more. The watch has a 5 ATM rating for water resistance. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, BLE, five satellite positioning systems and circularly polarised antenna technology.

Amazfit packs a 270mAh battery in the Active 2 smartwatch which is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life with typical usage and up to five days with heavy usage. It can last for up to 21 hours with continuous GPS usage.