Asus introduces new gaming tablet: Details

Mumbai: Asus has refreshed to the ROG Flow Z13 at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. Asus is yet to provide information regarding the ROG Flow Z13’s pricing and release date. It is expected to go on sale starting in February.

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 features a 13-inch Nebula display with 2.5K resolution and 180Hz refresh. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is touted to deliver 500 nits of peak brightness.

ROG Flow Z13 can be configured with the brand new AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and Radeon 8060S Graphics from AMD. This processor can deliver 50 NPU TOPS (trillion operations per second) performance. It is a certified Copilot PC that offers built-in AI features and tools. It packs up to 128GB of LPDDR5X 8000MHz RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It can allocate up to 96GB of available RAM for the GPU. It is claimed to be capable of running a 70B large language model locally.

Asus has packed a new vapour chamber built with stainless steel and copper in the Asus ROG Flow Z13. It has dual second-generation Arc Flow Fans to push the hot air through ultrathin 0.1mm heatsink fins.

The 2025 version of ROG Flow Z13 features dual USB Type-C ports, a dedicated HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-A port, a microSD card reader, and an audio combo jack. It houses a 70Wh battery combined with the power efficiency of the Strix Halo processor, is said to offer up to 10 hours of usage from a single charge. It boasts a new Command Center button for accessing system functions.