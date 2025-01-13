ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full squad list of all participating teams

Dubai: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in Pakistan and Dubai from 19 February with a group match between Pakistan and New Zealand. 8 teams will compete in the event.

The first semi-final of the tournament will be played in Dubai on March 4 and the second in Lahore on March 5. The penultimate match will be played on March 9, with the likely venues being Dubai and Lahore, depending on India’s qualification. The tournament is being played in hybrid format after India made known its stance to not play in Pakistan.India and South Africa are the only two remaining to announce their squads for Champions Trophy 2025.

Group A:

India squad: TBA

Pakistan squad: Reportedly — –

Mohammad Rizwan (C), Babar Azam, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Sufyan Muqeem, Mohammad Hasnain, Abdullah Shafiq, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Hasibullah, Abbas Afridi

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Bangladesh squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

Group B:

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Afghanistan:Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

South Africa squad: TBA