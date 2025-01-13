Know lesser-known benefits of eating bitter gourd during pregnancy

Pregnancy is an incredible experience for every woman. Durign this period women must be extra careful about their health and diet. A well-balanced diet during pregnancy is essential to ensure the healthy growth and development of the baby.

Bitter gourd, also known as bitter melon, is a vegetable that has several health benefits. Bitter gourd is a rich source of essential nutrients such as iron, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin A. These nutrients are essential for the healthy growth and development of the baby.

Here are some benefits of eating bitter gourd during pregnancy.

Helps control blood sugar levels: Bitter gourd is an excellent food for pregnant women with gestational diabetes. It is low in carbohydrates and high in fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Aids digestion: Pregnant women often experience digestive problems such as constipation, bloating, and indigestion. Bitter gourd contains high amounts of fibre that aid digestion and promote regular bowel movements.

Boosts immunity: The immune system can be strengthened by bitter gourd, as it is abundant in antioxidants and vitamin C. This helps pregnant women fight off infections and diseases.

Promotes healthy skin: Bitter gourd is a great source of vitamin C, which is essential for healthy skin. Eating bitter gourd during pregnancy can help prevent skin problems such as acne and pigmentation.

Reduces the risk of birth defects: Bitter gourd is rich in folic acid, which is essential for the healthy growth and development of the baby.

Helps maintain a healthy weight: Bitter gourd is low in calories and high in fibre, making it an excellent food for pregnant women who want to maintain a healthy weight during pregnancy.